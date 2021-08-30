Advertisement

FACT CHECK: Yes, White House staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19

Vaccine mandates are also issued for the CDC, FDA, and all three vaccine makers in the U.S.
The vaccine is mandated for all staff at the White House, CDC, and FDA, plus all three
The vaccine is mandated for all staff at the White House, CDC, and FDA, plus all three manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine being used in the United States.(KFVS)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KWQC) - An image has gone viral claiming staff at the White House are not required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

It’s false.

In fact, the vaccine is mandated for all staff at the White House, CDC, and FDA, plus all three manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine being used in the United States.

According to a PolitiFact article, on August 19, an image went viral claiming several federal organizations were not mandating the vaccine for employees. It quickly picked up steam and circulated the web. TV6 has received questions from viewers on whether this was true.

The only accurate part of the image is that the World Health Organization is not mandating vaccines, stating ethical concerns.

On July 29, President Joe Biden issued the vaccine mandate for all federal employees. Unvaccinated workers must wear masks, social distance, and take weekly tests to confirm they are COVID-negative.

On August 20, Moderna mandated vaccines for employees by October 1. Pfizer/BioNTech mandated the vaccine on August 4. Johnson & Johnson announced all employees must be vaccinated by October 4.

