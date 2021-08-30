Advertisement

Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era?

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Before starting advocacy group the Student Borrower Protection Center, Seth Frotman was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The position is effectively the federal government’s point person for student loan issues.

Frotman held that position until 2018, when he resigned to protest the Trump administration’s handling of student loans and private servicing companies.

Frotman spoke to The Associated Press about the Biden administration’s decision to extend the student loan repayment moratorium and other issues facing the $1.5 trillion industry.

Read more here

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Hundreds gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
Hundreds protest mask mandate, COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Genesis West in Davenport
1 in 5 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at UnityPoint Trinity was fully vaccinated

Latest News

Colonial temporarily shuts down part of NC pipeline after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Colonial Pipeline shuts down two fuel lines in response to Hurricane Ida
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
Firefighters are dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta, Calif., which...
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee
The vaccine is mandated for all staff at the White House, CDC, and FDA, plus all three...
FACT CHECK: Yes, White House staff must get vaccinated against COVID-19