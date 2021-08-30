King’s Harvest Pet Rescue cuts adoption fees in half as Ida animal evacuees are expected to arrive this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the recovery process begins following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, animal shelters near the gulf will create a chain reaction across the country. Shelters damaged or affected by the storm will evacuate their animals to shelter across the US, and shelters will send their animals around as groups try and accommodate.

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue is expected to have new animals arrive this week who had been displaced by the storm. Because of the sudden increase, the shelter is reducing its adoption fees for adult animals in half through Wednesday to get current animals adopted to make room for new animals.

With connection cut off for the time being due to storm damage for the time being, the biggest challenge for KHPR Director Elizabeth Corn is not knowing how many animals will show up.

“Whatever we can take at this point is going to be, if they bring two vans, we’ll take two vans, if we have to set up more cages then we’ll definitely do that,” Corn said.

Corn also understands the devastation the south is going through, after living in Louisiana for 15 years.

“I lived down there for quite some time and unfortunately I was there for it (Hurricane Katrina) and it was not good and I’ve been in contact with my friends that are still down there and they’re saying so far where it hit it’s pretty bad,” Corn said, “Hurricanes are no joke, when we had the derecho here last year and that was really bad and I was like ‘this is similar, this is very similar.’”

Corn said this is not the shelters first time bringing in new animals due to natural disasters.

“We did get a bunch of dogs with Katrina when she happened 16 years ago, with the flooding in Texas not too long ago, we did get a bunch of dogs from that too, from other shelters,” Corn said.

Now the focus is to get animals adopted and make some room.

“At this point since it’s an emergency situation we’ll probably just take whatever they send us,” Corn said.

To learn more about adoption, call 563-386-3117, visit kingsharvestpetrescue.org, or visit their shelter at 2504 West Central Park Ave in Davenport from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Saturday.

