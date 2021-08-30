Advertisement

Milder Temperatures & Less Humid This Week

A few chances for rain possible
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with a lot less humidity. Temperatures will be pleasant, reaching the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Areas south of I-80 will be dealing with a stalled out front, meaning spotty rain and lingering humidity with highs in the middle 80′s. Tuesday will bring a slight chance for showers and storms, with readings in the 70′s to low 80′s. Turning our attention to the midweek, we can expect periods of warm sunshine, followed by off and on rain chances into the weekend. Highs return to the lower to middle 80′s

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and less humid. High: 85°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 63°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and not as warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 82°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

