Advertisement

Much cooler this week

A few chances for rain
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - A cold front has stalled out just south of I-80 this morning.  Areas north of the front will be comfortable this morning while areas to the south are still stuck in the humid air mass.  This front will slowly move south through the day keeping rain chances south of highway 34.  Temps will be much cooler this week with highs in the mid to low 80s each day.  There will be a couple of rain chances with the first arriving on Tuesday and another round possible late Friday into Saturday.  Severe weather does not look likely in our area this week either.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 85º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 63º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers.  High: 82º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Hundreds gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
Hundreds protest mask mandate, COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Genesis West in Davenport
1 in 5 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at UnityPoint Trinity was fully vaccinated

Latest News

Headlines 829
Mild Monday
Headlines 829
Full forecast 829
Less heat and humidity, with a few showers and storms today.
Less Heat & Humidity Today
Less heat and humidity, with a few showers and storms today.
Your First Alert Forecast