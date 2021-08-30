Quad Cities, IA/IL - A cold front has stalled out just south of I-80 this morning. Areas north of the front will be comfortable this morning while areas to the south are still stuck in the humid air mass. This front will slowly move south through the day keeping rain chances south of highway 34. Temps will be much cooler this week with highs in the mid to low 80s each day. There will be a couple of rain chances with the first arriving on Tuesday and another round possible late Friday into Saturday. Severe weather does not look likely in our area this week either.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 85º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 63º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 82º.

