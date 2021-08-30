Rock Island County reports 2 news COVID-19 deaths, 145 cases Monday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported two more deaths - a woman in her 70s and a man in his 30s - from COVID-19.

According to the health department, both had been hospitalized. There have now been 339 deaths reported since the pandemic began.

“We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the loved ones of these residents,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the health department, said in a media release.

The health department also reported 145 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 16,442.

As of Monday, 43 patients were hospitalized with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 39, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 90s

Nine women in their 70s

11 women in their 60s

Seven women in their 50s

Nine women in their 40s

14 women in their 30s

Nine women in their 20s

Four girls in their teens

11 girls younger than 13

Two men in their 80s

Five men in their 70s

Five men in their 60s

10 men in their 50s

Nine men in their 40s

11 men in their 30s

Eight men in their 20s

Two men in their teens

Two boys in their teens

15 boys younger than 13

One boy infant 1 or younger

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.