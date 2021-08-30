Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 2 news COVID-19 deaths, 145 cases Monday

The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported two more deaths - a woman in her 70s...
The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported two more deaths - a woman in her 70s and a man in his 30s - from COVID-19.(WDBJ)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported two more deaths - a woman in her 70s and a man in his 30s - from COVID-19.

According to the health department, both had been hospitalized. There have now been 339 deaths reported since the pandemic began.

“We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the loved ones of these residents,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the health department, said in a media release.

The health department also reported 145 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 16,442.

As of Monday, 43 patients were hospitalized with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 39, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

  • One woman in her 90s
  • Nine women in their 70s
  • 11 women in their 60s
  • Seven women in their 50s
  • Nine women in their 40s
  • 14 women in their 30s
  • Nine women in their 20s
  • Four girls in their teens
  • 11 girls younger than 13
  • Two men in their 80s
  • Five men in their 70s
  • Five men in their 60s
  • 10 men in their 50s
  • Nine men in their 40s
  • 11 men in their 30s
  • Eight men in their 20s
  • Two men in their teens
  • Two boys in their teens
  • 15 boys younger than 13
  • One boy infant 1 or younger

