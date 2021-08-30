9/11 anniversary commemoration to be held at Freedom Trees in Clinton Co.

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Citizens of Clinton County and surrounding communities are invited to remember Patriot Day and the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a commemorative service at the Freedom Trees Site on Saturday, September 11, at 8:30 a.m.

The Freedom Trees Site is located at the junction of Millcreek Parkway and Main Avenue in Clinton. Trees were planted to create a living legacy to honor the victims of 9/11. The public is invited to attend this year’s 20th anniversary commemorative event, hosted by Clinton Trees Forever, Clinton Police and Fire Departments, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and the City of Clinton.

The River City Municipal Band will provide music along with local singers. Mayor Scott Maddasion will provide a welcome and the Rev. Ron Lott will lead the opening prayer.

Chuck Wehrli, retired Fire Captain from Naperville, Illinois, will provide the keynote address. Chuck was mobilized to respond to the terrorist attacks in New York City. He will share thoughts about his experience at Ground Zero and the positive things that have come out of that day of terror.

A traditional bell ceremony will be conducted by the Clinton Fire Department Honor Guard in memory of those who lost their lives. The local AMVETS Post will perform a 21-gun salute and Bill Hall will play Taps.

The ceremony will conclude with Sister Marilyn Huegerich leading a closing prayer and Derek Grant, Quad City Piper, playing the bag pipes during the ending procession.

This event is free. Parking is available at Eagle Heights Elementary School, 1350 Main Avenue, with a shuttle provided by the Clinton MTA. Event seating is limited so feel free to bring a lawn chair.

