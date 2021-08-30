Advertisement

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous week's games for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the week.
By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.

This week’s athletes are:

  • Paul Kuehn, Central DeWitt Football
  • Teegan Davis, Princeton Football
  • Ella Ramsay, Moline Volleyball
  • Ella McLaughlin, North Scott Volleyball

The poll will be open until 3 p.m. Tuesday. We will announce the winner Sunday night during our 10 p.m. newscast.

You can cast your vote here.

