Bahena Rivera sentenced to life without parole in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts

POWESHIEK Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Cristhian Bahena Rivera, convicted in the 2018 killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole in Poweshiek County District Court.

A Scott County jury in May convicted the 27-year-old of first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death. The trial was moved to Scott County because of pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Bahena Rivera declined to give a statement before the judge handed down the sentence.

Prosecutors at trial argued Bahena Rivera stabbed the 20-year-old while she was out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, 2018. Investigators found her body in a rural Poweshiek County field five weeks later.

Bahena Rivera said at trial that that two masked intruders kidnapped him at gunpoint from his trailer, forced him to drive to where Tibbetts was running on a rural road, killed her, put her body in his trunk and made him dispose of it. He said he didn’t tell investigators about the two men earlier because they had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and young daughter.

A judge earlier this month rejected his request for a new trial.

