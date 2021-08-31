Advertisement

Eliminating stress at home and the office

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - MaryBeth Hyland is an author, speaker, and award-winning company culture expert who is also the founder and chief visionary of SparkVision. On July 13, 2021, she released a new book - Permission to be Human: A Conscious Leader’s Guide to Creating a Values-Driven Culture to many platforms, and has seen it become Amazon’s #1 new release in Workplace Behavior.

Techniques MaryBeth recommends:

Box Breathing - calming your body using the tried and true method used by Navy SEALs

  1. Close your eyes. Breathe in through your nose while counting to four slowly. Feel the air enter your lungs.
  2. Hold your breath inside while counting slowly to four. Simply avoid inhaling or exhaling for 4 seconds.
  3. Begin to slowly exhale for 4 seconds.
  4. Repeat steps 1 to 3 at least three times. Ideally, repeat the three steps for 4 minutes, or until calm returns.

Reflection and Realignment - how to reduce stress in order to promote connection and humanity

  • Pause, meet yourself where you are, and take some time to figure out how you get in a better headspace
  • Look for those who can help you, and who are going to improve your mood

SparkVision // MaryBeth Hyland

