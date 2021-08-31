Eliminating stress at home and the office
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - MaryBeth Hyland is an author, speaker, and award-winning company culture expert who is also the founder and chief visionary of SparkVision. On July 13, 2021, she released a new book - Permission to be Human: A Conscious Leader’s Guide to Creating a Values-Driven Culture to many platforms, and has seen it become Amazon’s #1 new release in Workplace Behavior.
Techniques MaryBeth recommends:
Box Breathing - calming your body using the tried and true method used by Navy SEALs
- Close your eyes. Breathe in through your nose while counting to four slowly. Feel the air enter your lungs.
- Hold your breath inside while counting slowly to four. Simply avoid inhaling or exhaling for 4 seconds.
- Begin to slowly exhale for 4 seconds.
- Repeat steps 1 to 3 at least three times. Ideally, repeat the three steps for 4 minutes, or until calm returns.
Reflection and Realignment - how to reduce stress in order to promote connection and humanity
- Pause, meet yourself where you are, and take some time to figure out how you get in a better headspace
- Look for those who can help you, and who are going to improve your mood
SparkVision // MaryBeth Hyland
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.