For Fantasy Sake QC

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Three former Quad City Times and Dispatch sportswriters launched a once weekly fantasy football show three years ago on Facebook Live and QCSportsNet. This show provides the same type of commentary and predictions that the network “Big Boys” do on Sunday mornings, but on a smaller, more personal scale with the ability to answer viewer questions.

Joining PSL in studio are Doug Green and DJ Jarvis from For Fantasy Sake QC to share how they’ve grown their brand to include a website, an in-season twice weekly show on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, plus---a basketball show and a baseball show. This venture now employs about 10 contributors from across the United States.

Another aspect of For Fantasy Sake QC about which the guys are very proud is the charitable fundraising they’ve been able to do for local athletes and Toys for Tots. --

For Fantasy Sake QC (website) / FACEBOOK / TWITTER / INSTAGRAM

In honor of our appearance on Paula Sands Live, we are temporarily re-opening our sign ups for the Toys for Tots league....

Posted by For Fantasy Sake on Monday, August 30, 2021

