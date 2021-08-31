Few showers today and cooler

Quad Cities, IA/IL - A complex of storms is weakening as it rolls into areas SW of the QC this morning. Clouds will overspread the rest of the area this morning leading to a cooler afternoon in the 70s and 80s. A few showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but most rain will be SW of the QC since we have some dry air aloft. Quiet weather will ensue for the rest of the week with temps generally in the low 80s for the first few days of September. Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, we have some rain that will move through late Friday into Saturday, but the rest of the weekend will be dry with highs in the low 80s.

TODAY: Few showers and mostly cloudy. High: 80º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 60º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 84º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.