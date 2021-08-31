Galena’s ‘Poopsie’s’ hopes to make a difference with second store ‘Spotsie’s’

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - The owners of a small business in Galena are trying to make a difference through every purchase.

In the middle of the pandemic, the owners of Poopsie’s decided to open a second store, Spotsie’s, across the street in hopes of making the world a better place.

“We have a book line and it’s called What to do with a idea, what to do with a chance, what to do with a problem,” Alana Turner, co-owner of Poopsie’s and Spotsie’s said, “We had a problem: we could only have so many feet in the store. We had an idea: taking our giveback up a notch. So we took a chance of opening a store in the pandemic right after everything else was shutdown.”

Sparked by the book’s message, and wanting to make sure they’re giving back, the business expanded their footprint with a mission of helping organizations do good locally and around the world.

“Mental health causes. We support fighting against human trafficking, we’ve got save the environment from multiple companies, we also tie into helping the military a lot too. We really want to advocate for veterans and de-stressing the active military,” Turner said.

The store also features products from vendors that give help with Alzheimer’s, autism, education, among others. Although some of the organizations help regionally, others are making a difference worldwide.

“We only purchase from vendors if they’re dedicating a portion of that sale back to a cause we feel strongly about. Then we dedicate a portion of our sales to something regional,” Turner said.

The store also has its own goals that will make a difference locally. One in progress is raising money to revamp Old City Cemetery Park, which hasn’t received a facelift in years.

Turner said they ultimately hope what they’re doing will inspire others to make a difference in their own communities.

“We can all do good in small ways,” Turner said, “If we all just did little things all the time, like purchasing a gift that gives back to a cause you feel strongly about, all of those little things add up and then they make big changes.”

