Advertisement

Gas prices expected to rise after Hurricane Ida

Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.
Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Motorists can expect to see prices at the pump to go up.

According to AAA, the national gas price average is currently $3.15 per gallon.

An executive with Gasbuddy, a fuel-saving app, said he expects gas prices to increase between five to 15 cents per gallon due to Hurricane Ida.

The storm paused much of the gasoline refining and oil production along the Gulf Coast.

Shell, Phillips 66 and Exxon temporarily closed refineries.

About 96% of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was also brought to a halt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
East Moline police: 1-year-old in serious condition after ‘apparent drowning incident’
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Cristhian Bahena Rivera was sentenced Monday to life without parole in the 2018 death of Mollie...
Bahena Rivera sentenced to life without parole in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Hundreds gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
Hundreds protest mask mandate, COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Genesis West in Davenport

Latest News

A cold, grey mist obscures the White House but pickets march through the slush in front of the...
Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
DOD recognizes last American soldier to leave Afghanistan
The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported two more deaths - a woman in her 70s...
Rock Island County reports 2 news COVID-19 deaths, 145 cases Monday
Mike Richards is no longer the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ reports say
The Whiteside County Health Department is now offering free, no appointment necessary rapid...
Whiteside County offering free, rapid COVID-19 testing