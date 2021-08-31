Genesis Health System: Rising COVID cases has ICU beds filling up

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A local hospital system is seeing the effects of rising cases of COVID-19. A spokesman for Genesis Health System, Craig Cooper, says they have reached a “saturation point” and “essentially maxed out” availability in the Intensive Care Unit. Right now, Genesis hospitals in Davenport, Iowa have 19 beds filled of the 20 beds available. In Silvis, Ill., the hospital has six beds and four of them are full. He says things can change by the hour or by the day, which is why they try to leave one bed open for emergencies, like someone involved in a car accident.

Cooper says 12 of the 23 ICU patients are COVID patients, with a total of 31 COVID patients currently hospitalized. On Monday, a patient at the Silvis campus needed an ICU bed, and after making dozens of calls, they found the closest bed available was in Milwaukee. He says that shows most other hospitals are having the same struggles.

Like many health officials, Cooper stresses the need for people to get vaccinated. He says of the more than 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since December 15th, 2020, only 3-percent of them had been vaccinated.

