Advertisement

Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces grant for farmer mental health initiatives

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced a $500,000 grant to increase stress-related mental health initiatives for farmers.

The announcement came at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.

Plans for the funding include text and email communication options for farmers, we well as a voucher program to pay for mental health services.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
East Moline police: 1-year-old in serious condition after ‘apparent drowning incident’
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Cristhian Bahena Rivera was sentenced Monday to life without parole in the 2018 death of Mollie...
Bahena Rivera sentenced to life without parole in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts
Hundreds gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
Hundreds protest mask mandate, COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Genesis West in Davenport

Latest News

Spotsie's in Galena
Galena’s ‘Poopsie’s’ hopes to make a difference with second store ‘Spotsie’s’
Galena’s ‘Poopsie’s’ hopes to make a difference with second store ‘Spotsie’s’
Galena’s ‘Poopsie’s’ hopes to make a difference with second store ‘Spotsie’s’
Genesis Health concerned with increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations
Genesis Health System: Rising COVID cases has ICU beds filling up
Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in the 1200 block of Perry Street in Davenport.
1 injured in fire at Davenport duplex