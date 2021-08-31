Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces grant for farmer mental health initiatives

DECATUR, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced a $500,000 grant to increase stress-related mental health initiatives for farmers.

The announcement came at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.

Plans for the funding include text and email communication options for farmers, we well as a voucher program to pay for mental health services.

