Make Your Own Candles

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Buttercupp Candles is well-established local business that got it’s start at Jennifer Cupp’s family home in Rock Island. The delightful, soy-based candles are sold over the business website, at the Freight House Farmer’s Market, and at many other local retailers. However, the Quad Cities success story is excited to announce that they’ve recently expanded into a brick-and-mortar production and retail space in Moline. One of the most exciting aspects of the location is the pour-your-own candle-making bar.

Joining PSL over Zoom from the new store is Jennifer Cupp and her assistant, Kara, who shows part of the process of how to pour and make your own candle. Watch the video to learn more about how the staff assists customers on how to choose scents and create a recipe, etcetera.

Individuals or groups are welcome to come into Buttercupp Candles, 3201 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturdays. The store offers the perfect setting and activity for families or parties/groups. Walk-ins are welcome for groups under ten from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturdays. For groups larger than ten, private “Pour Your Own Candle” party reservations can be reserved for two-hour time slots on Sundays ($39.06 deposit required to reserve space).

BUTTERCUPP CANDLES / 3201 Avenue of the Cities / Moline, IL / Email: buttercuppcandlesqc@gmail.com / Facebook page / Instagram

