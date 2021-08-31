Advertisement

MidAmerican Energy sending crews to assist with Hurricane Ida aftermath

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -MidAmerican Energy Company is sending 120 employees and contract crew members and equipment to southern Louisianna to help restore electric service in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The hurricane knocked out power to more than 1 million people in the area.

MidAmerican’s response team includes linemen, support staff, and additional contractor line and vegetation management crew members, the company said in a media release.

According to the release, storm response team members volunteered for the assignment.

At the request of Entergy Louisiana, crews are scheduled to report to a staging location in the Baton Rouge area late this week to receive their restoration assignments, according to the release.

It’s not yet clear how long crews will be there.

“Our crews are up to this immense challenge of helping restore customers in Louisiana who’ve been devastated by Hurricane Ida,” John Guy, MidAmerican vice president of electric delivery, said in the release. “It was just over a year ago when the derecho impacted us so heavily and MidAmerican needed crews from elsewhere. We were thankful for all the help we could get and truly appreciate how important it is to respond when requested. I know our crews will do their level best in very difficult conditions to help turn peoples’ lights back on safely.”

Ida was one of the most powerful hurricanes to make landfall in U.S. history. According to Entergy, which provides electric service to southern Louisiana, the storm caused “catastrophic transmission damage.”

The utility reports it may take weeks to restore customers in the hardest-hit areas, according to the release.

