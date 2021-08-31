Advertisement

Milan’s Labor Day fireworks canceled due to COVID, dry weather

The N.C. Forest Service encourages people to celebrate Independence Day by viewing public fireworks displays rather than risk setting wildfires with their own fireworks.
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Milan has canceled its Labor Day fireworks show originally scheduled for Sept. 6.

The cancellation is due to both the rising COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities and because of the potential fire danger given the area’s dry weather, according to a statement from Milan Mayor Duane Dawson.

This display was originally supposed to be held on July 3 but had been canceled at that time because of the pandemic. The mayor said that the Village of Milan hopes to resume the show in July 2022.

