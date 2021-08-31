Milan’s Labor Day fireworks canceled due to COVID, dry weather

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Milan has canceled its Labor Day fireworks show originally scheduled for Sept. 6.

The cancellation is due to both the rising COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities and because of the potential fire danger given the area’s dry weather, according to a statement from Milan Mayor Duane Dawson.

This display was originally supposed to be held on July 3 but had been canceled at that time because of the pandemic. The mayor said that the Village of Milan hopes to resume the show in July 2022.

