Monoclonal antibodies help protect the vulnerable against COVID-19

By Darby Sparks
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is another, less discussed type of COVID-19 treatment on the market that has been administered in the Quad Cities since early spring.

Monoclonal Antibodies are synthetic, laboratory made antibodies that help those over the age of 65, and those with weaker immune systems, fight off the Coronavirus without having to visit the hospital or get extremely ill. It is required to have COVID-19 in order to be administered.

The sooner the treatment is administered, the better, say experts, recommending it be given within 10 days after the first symptom.

The treatment has been given to over 200 Quad Citizens so far since early spring.

“This is a means for us to infuse that defense mechanism into a patients blood stream,” said Shawn Keeven, the director of internal medicine at Unity Point, “to help their immune system fight off the infection.”

Experts say that the difference between Monoclonal Antibodies and the vaccine is the fact that the Monoclonal infusion carries synthetic antibodies, while the vaccine helps the body’s natural system develop an immunity.

