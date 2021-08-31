Advertisement

Passing Showers This Afternoon

Near normal temperatures during the week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - A stationary front positioned to our south could be the focus for a few showers and possible storms in parts of the region this afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s. Mild temperatures will continue through much of the work week, with sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, and a chance for rain Friday. Humidity will begin to creep up by the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for isolated showers. High: 80°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds this evening, then gradual clearing. Low: 60°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 84°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Police lights.
East Moline police: 1-year-old in serious condition after ‘apparent drowning incident’
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Cristhian Bahena Rivera was sentenced Monday to life without parole in the 2018 death of Mollie...
Bahena Rivera sentenced to life without parole in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts
The FDA warns against taking Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?
Hundreds gather to protest COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates
Hundreds protest mask mandate, COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Genesis West in Davenport

Latest News

Less than a tenth of an inch of rain today
Passing Showers This Afternoon
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain today
Few showers today and cooler
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain today
Few showers possible today
First Alert Forecast - Getting into a milder, less humid, week with a few rain chances
Comfortable Temperatures & Less Humid This Week