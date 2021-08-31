Passing Showers This Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL - A stationary front positioned to our south could be the focus for a few showers and possible storms in parts of the region this afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s. Mild temperatures will continue through much of the work week, with sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, and a chance for rain Friday. Humidity will begin to creep up by the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for isolated showers. High: 80°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds this evening, then gradual clearing. Low: 60°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 84°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

