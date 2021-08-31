Advertisement

Prairie Farms Dairy dominates World Dairy Expo championships

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The results are in for this year’s World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy product contest . Prairie Farms Dairy won 47 awards or 18% of the total 267 winners which means they garnered more wins than any other competing company. The company was awarded the top honor of Grade A Grand Champion for Regular Small Curd Cottage Cheese which was among their 15 first-place finishes in Madison, Wisconsin---six of which were near-perfect scores!

DeMetria Isabel of Prairie Dairy Farms is the in-studio PSL guest to highlight some of the prize-winning products on display and ready to be sampled by Paula during the show. Here is a rundown of all the award-winning products at the expo. Isabel also gives some advice on how to put together a cheese board.

Prairie Farms Dairy / info@prairiefarms.com / 3744 Staunton Rd. / Edwardsville, IL 62025

