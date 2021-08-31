Advertisement

QC Pride parade scheduled for Sept. 11

The event was rescheduled due to COVID-19
By Travis Ziegler
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The QC Pride parade has been rescheduled for Sept. 11, organizers said Tuesday.

The parade was originally scheduled to take place in June, which is when LGBTQ+ Pride Month is typically celebrated, but was rescheduled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The parade begins on Iowa and 2nd Street and ends at Western Avenue in Davenport

Other events from QC Pride include a movie night, family skate night, and two scholarship opportunities.

The movie night is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Figge Art Museum. They will be showing the documentary “Out in the Night.”

Family skate night is scheduled for Sept. 8 from 5-9 p.m. at the Eldridge Community Center.

All events are free.

All attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

More information can be found on QC Pride’s website.

