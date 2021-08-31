Advertisement

Rock Island Arsenal to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10.

The ceremony, held at the 9/11 memorial across from Memorial Field, will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, as well as those who have died in the global war on terrorism.

Masks will be required, and seating will be limited.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the RIA Garrison Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rockislandarsenal.

