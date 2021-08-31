Secret Costs of Working From Home

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -With more people working from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, are there secret costs associated with working from home? Are there any tax advantages or write-offs? Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners joins PSL over Zoom to inform viewers on the topic and outlines the following:

WFH generally means higher spending for food and utilities and little to no reimbursement for use of printers, ink, and other “office” expenses

What can I write off? There are very limited tax deductions for WFH (unless you are self-employed with a business at home)

Major cost advantages DO EXIST---savings on gas and auto maintenance (not traveling), time with family including less money spent on child care, etc.

Work From Home Budget tips: tracking expenses, look for ways to cut back, and prioritize savings (especially for an emergency fund)

