Secret Costs of Working From Home

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -With more people working from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, are there secret costs associated with working from home? Are there any tax advantages or write-offs? Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners joins PSL over Zoom to inform viewers on the topic and outlines the following:

  • WFH generally means higher spending for food and utilities and little to no reimbursement for use of printers, ink, and other “office” expenses
  • What can I write off? There are very limited tax deductions for WFH (unless you are self-employed with a business at home)
  • Major cost advantages DO EXIST---savings on gas and auto maintenance (not traveling), time with family including less money spent on child care, etc.
  • Work From Home Budget tips: tracking expenses, look for ways to cut back, and prioritize savings (especially for an emergency fund)

