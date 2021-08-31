Advertisement

Two dead, 10 injured in Mississippi highway collapse

Collapse likely caused by Hurricane Ida rain
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after a roadway collapsed in Mississippi, possibly due to the amount of rain from Hurricane Ida.
By Travis Ziegler
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (KWQC) - Two people were killed and 10 were injured after a large chunk of Highway 26 collapsed near Lucedale, Mississippi, according to officials.

The collapse--which created a hole about 50 feet long and 20 feet deep - was likely caused by heavy rain from Hurricane Ida, Cpl. Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

Seven vehicles went into the hole, and rescue teams needed to use cranes to remove them.

Three of those injured are in critical condition, officials said.

The condition and identities of those involved have yet to be released.

This story is developing. Stay with us on-air and online to learn more.

