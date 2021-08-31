Two dead, 10 injured in Mississippi highway collapse

LUCEDALE, Miss. (KWQC) - Two people were killed and 10 were injured after a large chunk of Highway 26 collapsed near Lucedale, Mississippi, according to officials.

The collapse--which created a hole about 50 feet long and 20 feet deep - was likely caused by heavy rain from Hurricane Ida, Cpl. Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

Seven vehicles went into the hole, and rescue teams needed to use cranes to remove them.

Three of those injured are in critical condition, officials said.

The condition and identities of those involved have yet to be released.

This story is developing. Stay with us on-air and online to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.