Whiteside County, Ill. offering free, rapid COVID-19 testing

The Whiteside County Health Department is offering free rapid COVID-19 tests. (KWQC)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department is now offering free, no appointment necessary rapid drive-up COVID-19 antigen testing Monday through Friday.

The testing will be at the department at 1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

If you are going to the clinic, you will need to follow the signs and cones in the back (north) parking lot. You can wait on-site for your results; copies will only be provided if you wait on-site.

If you need a PCR test, you can call the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic at 815-626-2230 for an appointment.

