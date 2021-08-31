Whiteside County, Ill. offering free, rapid COVID-19 testing

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department is now offering free, no appointment necessary rapid drive-up COVID-19 antigen testing Monday through Friday.

The testing will be at the department at 1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

If you are going to the clinic, you will need to follow the signs and cones in the back (north) parking lot. You can wait on-site for your results; copies will only be provided if you wait on-site.

If you need a PCR test, you can call the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic at 815-626-2230 for an appointment.

