Woman killed in weekend UTV crash in rural Davenport

(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 25-year-old woman was killed in a UTV crash Saturday afternoon in rural Davenport, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 12100 block of 100th Avenue just north of Buffalo.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Polaris RZR rolled and the woman, who was a passenger, was ejected.

The UTV rolled on top of her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her name has not yet been released.

