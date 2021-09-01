Advertisement

12-year-old seriously injured following crash in Davenport

A 12-year-old child is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday evening in...
A 12-year-old child is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday evening in Davenport.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 12-year-old child is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday evening in Davenport.

Officials with the Davenport Police Department say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the intersection of Locust Street and Elsie Avenue. Police, Fire, and EMS responded in reference to the report of crash involving a person.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Ford Escape was travelling east in the right lane of Locust Street, with another vehicle traveling east, next to it in the left lane.

That’s when a 12-year-old child ran south from Elsie Avenue across Locust Street, according to officials.

The vehicle in the left lane swerved to miss the child. Officials say the child ended up hitting the Ford Escape in the right lane.

The child was taken to a local hospital, and then flown to University Hospitals with serious injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

