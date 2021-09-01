Annual Addiction Support Night Held In Clinton

Clinton, Iowa (KWQC) -A rainy night didn’t dampen the message at the fourth annual Overdose and Addiction and Awareness Vigil in Clinton. More than 140 people stood in the rain for more than three hours to support those who are overcoming addiction. The event was held at the Riverview Bandshell. Participants learned about resources and local initiatives to help people who are battling drug and alcohol addictions. Survivors also gave some powerful testimony about their struggles and shared with the audience how they’re overcoming their addictions.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.