Congressman facing criticism for ‘bloodshed’ remark at GOP event

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., is facing criticism for remarks he made at a North Carolina county GOP event Sunday.

He pushed false claims about fraud in the 2020 election while speaking at the Macon County Republican Party headquarters.

“We know that it was a stolen election,” Cawthorn said.

He warned there could be violence over future elections.

“If our election systems continue to be rigged, and continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place, and it’s bloodshed,” Cawthorn said.

“I will tell you, as much as I am willing to defend our liberty at all costs, there is nothing that I would dread doing more than having to pick up arms against a fellow American.”

An audience member asked Cawthorn: “When are you going to call us to Washington again?”

He responded: “We are actively working on that one. I don’t have an answer for that one right yet.”

He added: “We have a few plans in motion I can’t make public right now.”

The county GOP has since deleted footage of Cawthorn’s appearance.

The congressman’s office told CNN in a statement: “Congressman Cawthorn is clearly advocating for violence not to occur over election integrity questions. He fears others would erroneously choose that route and strongly states that election integrity issues should be resolved peacefully and never through violence.”

But there’s no evidence of mass voter fraud, something Cawthorn himself admitted on CNN after the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I would say that the election was not fraudulent,” he said. “The Constitution allowed for us to push back as much as we could ... Joseph R. Biden is our president.”

Trump supporters including Cawthorn, however, have now revived the narrative that the election was stolen and are again justifying potential violence.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., once liked a comment on social media that said a “bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who was out front in pushing election conspiracies, has defended his part in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

Then-President Donald Trump, who is accused of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, told the crowd at a rally preceding the riot that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

In his speech Sunday, Cawthorn also said he’s trying to get help for those who stormed the Capitol, calling them “political hostages.”

