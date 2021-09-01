Advertisement

COVID outbreak among student athletes at Mercer County High School

(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - An outbreak of COVID-19 infections among some student athletes has paused football, volleyball and cheerleading practices and competitions at Mercer County High School. In a letter posted on Facebook, the Mercer County School District says “our best efforts are being made increasingly difficult by an aggressive form of the COVID virus.”

The district is implementing outbreak protocols which include regular testing of student athletes and increased monitoring. Additional protocols may be necessary if the number of positive cases continues to climb.

The district also asks that students be kept home if they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19.

