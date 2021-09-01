Advertisement

Davenport elementary school evacuated Wednesday due to ‘foul odor’

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Students and staff of Truman Elementary School in Davenport were evacuated Wednesday after staff noticed a foul odor in a section of the building.

Staff noticed the smell shortly after 10 a.m. Following protocol, the Davenport Fire Department was called to investigate, the Davenport Community School District said in a media release.

According to the district, staff and students went to the schoolyard until an “all-clear” was given by the fire department.

The fire department and hazmat personnel thoroughly investigated the building and did not discover anything of concern, according to the district. They provided an all-clear and classes have resumed.

Around the same time, an ambulance responded to the school a student who was suffering from an asthma attack. The district said the incident was unrelated to the odor concern.

