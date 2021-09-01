Ex-Illinois tech CEO pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) - A man who lost his job at an Illinois tech company after participating in the U.S. Capitol riot has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Investigators say Bradley Rukstales of Inverness threw a chair while inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. The Donald Trump supporter pleaded guilty to willfully demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol.

Rukstales was fired as president and CEO of Cogensia, a Schaumburg-based tech company, after being charged. He says entering the Capitol was the worst decision of his life. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

At least 13 Illinoisans have been charged in Washington.

