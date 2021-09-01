Free rapid COVID-19 antigen test in Whiteside County

ROCK FALLS, IL (KWQC) - This week the Whiteside County Health Department will host a drive-up rapid antigen COVID-19 testing site.

The department is also giving PCR test by appointment only.

Rapid antigen test can detect protein fragments specific to the coronavirus.

In some cases results can be given within 15-30 minutes.

As for PCR test, these can detect the presence of a virus, if you have the virus at the time of the test.

It can also detect fragments of the virus even after you are no longer infected.

The Whiteside County Health officials say if your in need of a free rapid covid-19 antigen test, no appointment is needed, you can just show up to the drive-up testing site in Rock Falls.

Call the Whiteside Community Health Clinic to book an appointment for PCR test at 815-626-2230.

This weeks drive-up test are Monday-Friday from 8:30am-1:00pm and from 2:00pm-3:30pm, located at the Whiteside County Health Department in Rock Falls, Illinois.

