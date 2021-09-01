Iowa reports more than 8,300 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths over 7 days

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 8,308 new cases of COVID-19 – an average of about 1,187 a day – over the last seven days.

That brings the total number of cases to 408,390 cases since the pandemic began. The seven-day positivity rate is 8.6%, up from 8.4% reported Aug. 25.

Of the positive tests reported over the last seven days, 22% - up from 17% reported Aug. 25 - were among children 17 and younger.

Public health officials Wednesday also reported that 39 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,307.

As of Wednesday, more than 1.9 million people in Iowa have been tested and 376,954 have recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,551,098 Iowans, 49.2% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

Iowa now reports new COVID-19 data on Wednesdays, rather than daily. Updated hospitalization data was not yet available as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

In Scott County, 392 more people tested positive for the virus over the last seven days, bringing the total number of cases to 22,060. Two more people died, bringing the total number of deaths to 254.

In Muscatine County, 119 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 5,344. The total number of deaths remained at 107.

In Clinton County, 110 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 5,961. One more person died, bringing the total number of deaths to 95.

In Des Moines County, 159 more people tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 5,507. The total number of deaths remained at 80.

