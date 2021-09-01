Advertisement

Protest over alleged sexual assault involving University of Iowa fraternity turns to vandalism

A sign held by a protester outside of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City on...
A sign held by a protester outside of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.(Ethan Stein/KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - A protest against sexual assault that drew about 1,000 people to a University of Iowa fraternity started peacefully but later resulted in vandalism of buildings and overturned cars.

A group organized the protest Tuesday night at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, which it accused of promoting a culture of sexual assault. The group claimed in social media promotions that two members of the fraternity were “getting away with sexual assault.” Most of those who protested were peaceful but some vandalized the fraternity, including kicking down a door, shattering windows and spray-painting accusations.

The protest later moved to another house, leading to more vandalism and overturned cars. Fraternity leaders say the men accused of assault were no longer members of the organization.

