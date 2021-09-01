QCA organizations set to send assistance to Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Bill Girard has been with the Red Cross for a decade and with traveling to Baton Rouge, he’ll be making his fourth disaster relief trip following a hurricane.

He says the best way people can help with relief efforts is by donating to the Red Cross or volunteering time, which can be local.

“Volunteering your efforts at a local, community Red Cross is a good thing to do,” Girard said.

Girard said he’ll be there for two weeks working at a warehouse in Baton Rouge.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can help you can contact the Moline Red Cross at (309) 743-2166 or visit redcross.org.

Along with the Red Cross, MidAmerican Energy will be sending down 120 crew members to help restore power after a million customers lost power due to the storm.

MidAmerican said they’re grateful to help after crews from the South came to help restore power following the 2020 Derecho.

