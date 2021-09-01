Advertisement

QCA organizations set to send assistance to Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

The Red Cross and MidAmerican Energy will send people to places affected by Ida
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Bill Girard has been with the Red Cross for a decade and with traveling to Baton Rouge, he’ll be making his fourth disaster relief trip following a hurricane.

He says the best way people can help with relief efforts is by donating to the Red Cross or volunteering time, which can be local.

“Volunteering your efforts at a local, community Red Cross is a good thing to do,” Girard said.

Girard said he’ll be there for two weeks working at a warehouse in Baton Rouge.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can help you can contact the Moline Red Cross at (309) 743-2166 or visit redcross.org.

Along with the Red Cross, MidAmerican Energy will be sending down 120 crew members to help restore power after a million customers lost power due to the storm.

MidAmerican said they’re grateful to help after crews from the South came to help restore power following the 2020 Derecho.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

