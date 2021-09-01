Rock Island County Health Dept. reports 102 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reports 102 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday. Currently, 45 patients are hospitalized with the virus in Rock Island County. Among those who tested positive the past few days is a woman in her 100s and three infants. The average age of newly infected patients is 34.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 100s

1 woman in her 80s

3 women in their 70s

5 women in their 60s

6 women in their 50s

7 women in their 40s

8 women in their 30s

11 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

10 girls younger than 13

2 girl infants 1 or younger

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 80s

4 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

7 men in their 40s

10 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

4 boys in their teens

9 boys younger than 13

1 boy infant 1 or younger

The health department is encouraging residents to get vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find where to get a shot. RICHD also offers walk-in vaccinations on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. You should also stay home when you are sick and wear a face covering when in a public indoor space.

As of Monday, a mandate from Illinois Gov. JB Pritizer requires that everyone 2 and older wear a mask in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

