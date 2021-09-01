Rock Island County Health Dept. reports 102 new COVID-19 cases since Monday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reports 102 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday. Currently, 45 patients are hospitalized with the virus in Rock Island County. Among those who tested positive the past few days is a woman in her 100s and three infants. The average age of newly infected patients is 34.
The new cases are:
- 1 woman in her 100s
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 3 women in their 70s
- 5 women in their 60s
- 6 women in their 50s
- 7 women in their 40s
- 8 women in their 30s
- 11 women in their 20s
- 2 women in their teens
- 3 girls in their teens
- 10 girls younger than 13
- 2 girl infants 1 or younger
- 1 man in his 90s
- 1 man in his 80s
- 4 men in their 60s
- 2 men in their 50s
- 7 men in their 40s
- 10 men in their 30s
- 3 men in their 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 4 boys in their teens
- 9 boys younger than 13
- 1 boy infant 1 or younger
The health department is encouraging residents to get vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find where to get a shot. RICHD also offers walk-in vaccinations on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. You should also stay home when you are sick and wear a face covering when in a public indoor space.
As of Monday, a mandate from Illinois Gov. JB Pritizer requires that everyone 2 and older wear a mask in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
