Sunshine returns today along with lower humidity

Rain returns to begin the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Yesterday’s few showers turned into a few inches for the QC metro.  Today will bring a break in any rain activity and allow the QC to dry out.  Since we picked up rain yesterday we will likely be a little cooler despite sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.  Thursday will bring back highs in the low 80s ahead of the next system that will bring a chance for rain by Friday morning.  It looks like another quarter to half inch of rain will be possible on Friday with highs in the 70s.  Rain now looks to clear out by Saturday morning leading to a dry Labor Day weekend with highs in the mid to low 80s.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 79º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 54º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds.  High: 82º.

