Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old possibly in danger in Oklahoma

Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia...
Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia Highwalker is a suspect in the alleged abduction.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 3-month-old that was taken by her mother, who made threatening remarks, they said.

The alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.

Midaysia Highwalker, 20, was listed as the suspect. No vehicle information was immediately available.

Officials believe the baby is possibly in danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1188 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“His smile lit up a room.” Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy’s death
‘His smile lit up a room’: Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy’s death
KWQC
Davenport elementary school evacuated Wednesday due to ‘foul odor’
12-year-old seriously injured following crash in Davenport
12-year-old seriously injured following crash in Davenport
Woman killed in weekend UTV crash in rural Davenport
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a...
Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
WATCH LIVE: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds press conference on COVID-19 Thursday
LIVE: Biden talks about Hurricane Ida response
Assumption High School New Stadium
Assumption High School will unveil its new stadium tonight