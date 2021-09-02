Annual free kids’ fishing derby Sept. 4 at Sunset Marina

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Masonic Doric Lodge, 319 will host their fourth annual kids’ fishing derby on Saturday, September 4, from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the East Pavilion in Sunset Marina located at the end of 31st Avenue in Rock Island.

The event is free for kids and families. The only thing that participants must bring is a fishing pole, according to a news release. Doric Lodge and the sponsors will supply everything else including a free lunch served afterward. Prizes will be awarded. Volunteers will assist during the derby.

Donations will go to the Shriners Children’s Hospital. The event is dedicated to the memory of Robert Ivan Hines and Max Dean Wright, lifelong fishing enthusiasts.

Sponsors include Doug’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Stashu’s Sausage, Pankey’s Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle, EZ Livin’ in Milan, Croegaerts and Meyer Landscaping,

We are just one week away!! Don't miss the Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, September 4th at Sunset Marina from... Posted by Doric Lodge 319 Events on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.