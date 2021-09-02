Advertisement

Assumption High School will unveil its new stadium tonight

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With years in the making, Assumption High School has a new stadium facility.

School leaders say Thursday’s first home game will be a historic event, as athletes will play on their own home field rather than traveling to another stadium.

Assumption High School Head Football Coach Wade King says this stadium has a few new features, like smart phone controllable lights. King says he can turn the lights on and off right from his phone.

The Knights will host the Wahlert Catholic Golden Eagles for their first home game.

The Freshmen and Sophomores will play at 5pm., Varsity at 7:15.

The Knights will also start a new tradition prior to entering the field for warm-ups.

Varsity will walk from the locker rooms to the south field entrance at 4th quarter of the Freshmen/Sophomore game, while being welcomed in by fans.

Seating is limited so the athletic department reminds fans to bring a lawn chair to the game.

Thursday’s unveiling will announce the name of the new stadium, sources say the name will be significant to Assumption High School.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“His smile lit up a room.” Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy’s death
‘His smile lit up a room’: Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy’s death
KWQC
Davenport elementary school evacuated Wednesday due to ‘foul odor’
12-year-old seriously injured following crash in Davenport
12-year-old seriously injured following crash in Davenport
Woman killed in weekend UTV crash in rural Davenport
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
WATCH LIVE: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds press conference on COVID-19 Thursday
Whiteside County Health Department.
Whiteside County adjusts rapid COVID-19 testing hours due to ‘overwhelming demand,’ limited resources
Day services closed for Handicapped Development Center in Davenport
Ben Butterworth Park in Moline is back open. A portion of the Moline river Trail near 55th...
Moline's Ben Butterworth Park back open