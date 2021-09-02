Assumption High School will unveil its new stadium tonight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With years in the making, Assumption High School has a new stadium facility.

School leaders say Thursday’s first home game will be a historic event, as athletes will play on their own home field rather than traveling to another stadium.

Assumption High School Head Football Coach Wade King says this stadium has a few new features, like smart phone controllable lights. King says he can turn the lights on and off right from his phone.

The Knights will host the Wahlert Catholic Golden Eagles for their first home game.

The Freshmen and Sophomores will play at 5pm., Varsity at 7:15.

The Knights will also start a new tradition prior to entering the field for warm-ups.

Varsity will walk from the locker rooms to the south field entrance at 4th quarter of the Freshmen/Sophomore game, while being welcomed in by fans.

Seating is limited so the athletic department reminds fans to bring a lawn chair to the game.

Thursday’s unveiling will announce the name of the new stadium, sources say the name will be significant to Assumption High School.

