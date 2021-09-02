Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police investigating damage at Palmer Hills Golf Course

Vandalism
Vandalism(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating vandalism at Palmer Hills Golf Course.

According to police, vandals caused significant damage at the golf course the night of Aug. 21.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward. Rewards are paid on a first-come, first-served basis.

