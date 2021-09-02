CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police trying to identify man who broke into car

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say broke into a car.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward. Rewards are paid on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say broke into a car. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

