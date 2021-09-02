CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges

(KWQC) -Have you seen him?

Benjamin Rocio-Valtierra, 31, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group on five counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say he is 5-feet-8-inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309)762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward. Rewards are paid on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.