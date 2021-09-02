Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for probation violation in methamphetamine case

Jenny Setser, 39, is wanted on a Rock Island County warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Jenny Setser, 39, is wanted on a Rock Island County warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Police say she is 5-feet-4-inches tall, 234 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward. Rewards are paid on a first-come, first-served basis.

