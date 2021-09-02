Advertisement

Davenport police on scene of crash involving motorcycle, dump truck

Davenport police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck in the 2300 block of Rockingham Road.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck in the 2300 block of Rockingham Road.

Davenport police said both vehicles were driving west on Rockingham when the dump truck signaled to turn right. According to police, the motorcycle tried to pass the turning dump truck on its right and hit it.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

