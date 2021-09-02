Advertisement

Day services closed for Handicapped Development Center in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Thursday, day services will be closed for the Handicapped Development Center in Davenport due to rising COVID-19 cases throughout community sites and facilities.

All available employees will cover any services needed during the closure.

In a Facebook post, officials said they do not know how long they will shutdown, but will restart when it becomes safe to do so.

