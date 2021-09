DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sherry Staufer was the recipient of the Hometown Hero Award presented by ServPro and TV6. Staufer is a breast cancer survivor dedicated to raising awareness. Stuafer has been at the forefront of launching Wear Pink for the Cure into an event that raises incredible awareness for breast cancer every October in DeWitt.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.